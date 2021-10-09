Kanye West's recently announced California prep school, Donda Academy, is now accepting applications on its website. CBS 2 Los Angeles reports that the private school, named after West's late mother, will be opened in between Simi Valley and Moorpark.

Donda Academy's website writes that the school's mission is to "prepare students to become the next generation of leaders, thinkers, and innovators," by providing kids with “a world-class education that includes a rigorous core curriculum, and an emphasis on sustainability, creativity, critical thinking and problem solving."



Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

Several young basketball stars have already committed to play for the school's program, including Robert Dillingham, Jalen Hooks, and Zion Cruz.

“It’s just one of those things you can’t pass up,” Hooks recently told the Indianapolis Star, following his commitment to Donda Academy. “It was more of a family decision, too. All of us just felt like it was a chance to reach my full potential and grow and get ready for the college level.”

For those interested in checking out the application for the school, it can be found on the site's admissions page here.

Bally Sports' Brandon Robinson reports that West aims to open Donda Academy by the end of 2021.

