Jahki Howard, one of the country's top-rated high school basketball prospects, has officially announced that he will be transferring to Kanye West's Donda Academy, marking the beginning of Ye's college basketball program.

Howard is a top-five draft candidate for 2024, and he will have some support from other strongly rated talents at Donda.

"I will be moving to California and I will be transferring to Donda academy," wrote Howard on Instagram. "I want to THANK YOU NORCROSS and the whole BLUE DEVIL FAMILY STILL WILL BE MY FAMILY."

It was also announced that two other players, Jalen Hooks and Robert Dillingham, would be transferring to California to play for Donda Prep.

It was reported last month that Kanye's new private school will open on a four-acre piece of land between Moorpark and Simi Valley. A tweet from the @dondasplace Twitter account previously described the plan for Donda Academy, writing, "Finding the intersection between faith and the innovation of the future, Donda Academy is focused on equipping students with an education that will last in the ever-changing world."

Do you think that Kanye will have students in the NBA one day? Could Jahki Howard become the first player from Donda Academy to ever make the league? Check out his highlights below.

[via]