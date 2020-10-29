Kanye West has worn many hats throughout his career. Of course, he's a producer, rapper, fashion designer, and now, Presidential Candidate. Even if he's polling at less than a fraction of a fraction of a percent, and no, that's not a typo, he is still going hard with his campaign and is determined to prove to people that he can bring the word of Jesus back to the United States.

In fact, Kanye is now coming through with his very own educational initiative called the Yeezy Christian Academy. In the advertisement below, numerous kids can be seen wearing blue shirts with the organization's abbreviation on the front. Throughout this ad, we see North and Saint West, as well as Mason and Penelope Disick. What is striking about this video, is how all of the kids are talking about Jesus and how he loves us all. If one weren't paying attention to who posted this, they may very well have thought it was a parody.

“Dear Future, I still believe in you. We still believe in you. We believe in our families,” the various children say in the advertisement. “In our future, we will heal. Our future has homes for everyone. Our future has food for everyone. Our future has love. Jesus loves everyone. Let’s lead with love! Our future is waiting on us!”

Kanye has been all about making the United States religious again, and it's clear that's what the Yeezy Christian Academy is setting out to do, by instilling Jesus into children at a young age. It remains to be seen what will come of the YCA, although we're sure this isn't the last we will hear of it.

Meanwhile, Kanye is currently promoting his brand new "Nah Nah Nah" Remix with DaBaby and 2 Chainz.