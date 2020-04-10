mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kanye West's "Christian Dior Denim Flow" Is Still One Of His Best Songs

Alex Zidel
April 10, 2020 13:34
Christian Dior Denim Flow
Kanye West Feat. Kid Cudi, Pusha T, John Legend, Lloyd Banks & Ryan Leslie

On Good Friday, we look back on one of the greatest "G.O.O.D. Friday" releases from Kanye West.


When Hot 97 asked Kanye West fans what the best release from the "G.O.O.D. Fridays" era was, one song was mentioned far more than the others: "Christian Dior Denim Flow."

Arguably the most memorable track from Kanye West's string of free single releases on his website, "Christian Dior Denim Flow" remains one of the legend's best songs ever. With some of the craziest lines about models, sex, and designer clothing, Kanye West truly blossomed on the record. But he was not alone.

The track, which was never officially released on streaming services, features guest appearances from Kid Cudi, John Legend, Pusha-T, Lloyd Banks, and Ryan Leslie. It includes a truly stand-out portion from Kid Cudi, who finishes the cut perfectly. The near seven-minute-long banger has some fantastic quotables from all of the artists involved, but West himself delivered the bar of his life when he uttered the following:

"I told her I’m tryin' to eat out, so what we goin' to dinner for?"

Re-visit one of the best G.O.O.D. Fridays releases below and pray that this ends up on streaming services sooner rather than later.

Quotable Lyrics:

Miami nights, on the search for some T and A
Tryin' to hide what’s obvious to see in me
We conversate a bit about your DNA
And my salmon-colored suit from the VMAs
Oh, you was watchin'? Who the fuck wasn’t?
Me skip across that stage in five dozen
Yuuugh! Six grand for a minute's time
Italian Vogue styled a n***a for a minute-rhyme

