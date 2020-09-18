At this point, we need not go over the history between Taylor Swift and Kanye West.

Suffice it to say, Taylor Swift doesn't exactly have a glowing opinion of Ye. However, the two may finally have something they can agree on.

Back in 2019, Swift went public with her dismay at superstar manager Scooter Braun's acquisition of Big Machine Label Group, which she had been signed to since the age of 15. Essentially, what this meant was that Scooter Braun effectively owned and controlled the master recordings for some of her biggest songs.

Swift, who had long considered Braun her nemesis, called it her "worst case scenario."

"Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it," she wrote on Tumblr.

Although Swift has a real talent for sensationalism and is quite adept at painting herself the doe-eyed victim (the music video for "Famous," while undoubtedly disrespectful, is hardly "revenge porn"), she had all the reason in the world to be upset about this.

Enter Kanye West. The rapper has made sure to emphasize that his crusade against major labels wasn't just a fight for hip hop, but for "all" musicians. Having previously requested Taylor's support on Twitter, the rapper recently made another personal plea to the country star.

"I'M GOING TO PERSONALLY SEE TO IT THAT TAYLOR SWIFT GETS HER MASTERS BACK," he promised. "SCOOTER IS A CLOSE FAMILY FRIEND."

He then went on to reiterate his goal to "TRANSPARENTLY CHANGE EVERY ALBUM DEAL EVERY PUBLISHING DEAL EVERY MERCH DEAL EVERY TOURING DEAL," before making a sly joke towards Drake.

Although both Drake and Swift have yet to reply to any of Kanye's tweets, this latest appeal to Taylor is sure to at least get her attention. Do you think she will accept the olive branch that Ye is extending?