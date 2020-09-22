His race to the presidency has cost him a pretty penny, but Kanye West isn't giving up his bid as America's Commander-in-Chief. The 2020 election is right around the corner, but it seems as if Kanye West is struggling to get himself, and his Birthday Party vice presidential candidate Michelle Tidball, on states' ballots. We previously reported on the news that Ye had already spent over $6.7 million on his presidential campaign, and now TMZ states that the rapper shelled out between $3.5 to $4.5 million on gathering signatures in various states in the hope of being added to the ballots.



According to the outlet, Kanye spent $1 million in Arizona alone and was able to rope in 93K signatures, but later, "a judge [barred] him from the ballot anyway." Over in his home state of Illinois, it's reported that he dished out $30K only to miss the deadline by mere seconds. After spending millions on the signatures, West is currently only included on the ballots in 12 states thus far.

We'll all have to wait and see just how many votes the acclaimed rap mogul will be able to amass in the November election. In the meantime, the world will continue to witness Ye map out a plan for amending music contracts in his battle to free artists from "shady" deals.

