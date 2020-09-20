Kanye West is a man filled with ideas that oftentimes find their way onto Twitter. Over the past week, Kanye's called out his record company and shared his record contract in its 114-page entirety to the timeline. Though it's unclear if that'll work out for him in the long run, he's now making a proposal for how recording contracts and publishing deals should look like moving forward.

'Ye shared a seven-point breakdown where he details exactly what he wants to see changed in the music industry. The first point breaks down to artist owning their masters, obviously. He said artists should be able to lease the songs to record labels and publishers for a limited time. The second details the labels and publishers as service providers that also work on limited-time deals.

Turning to the artist, he said that the artist shouldn't have anyone managing their catalog or interfering with their money. "You should NO ONE else to understand the business you’re in," he added.

'Ye also set a demand for lawyers to provide plain-English contracts and improve deals, rather than "charge for contracts we cannot understand or track. Re-write deals to be understandable from FIRST READ."

Kanye added that he wanted to abolish blanket licenses that allow major labels to use your catalog to invest in "shares in their power to get equity and deals." Kanye also wanted to end "advances," saying that labels "have to buy into you, not loan you." In addition, he wanted a more clear breakdown of royalty statements that reveal each song you delivered, every store you're in, how much you're making off each song, and the number of streams each song is getting.

"This is a call for all artist to unify ... I will get my masters, I got the most powerful lawyer in music and I can afford them but every artist must be freed and treated fairly," he wrote towards the end of his rant. Peep the tweets below.