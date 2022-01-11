Kanye West Shares Brooding, Moving Visual To "Heaven And Hell"

The music video's imagery looks much like certain fashion choices that Ye made during the rollout of "Donda."

The album may have been released almost five months ago, but still, Kanye West isn't finished with highlighting Donda just yet. The massive rollout of Ye's 10th studio album was crafted in true Kanye style, and we may just get another album out of the rapper this year. There are reports stating that West has been busy in the studio working on Donda 2, but we have yet to receive a confirmation on when to expect its arrival. Fans are hoping that with this one, there won't be any pump fake release dates.

Meanwhile, West has shifted focus away from his budding romance with actress Julia Fox back to his music, and on Monday (January 10), he kicked off the week by sharing the visual to his Donda single, "Heaven And Hell." The dark and brooding music video hosts a moving message that fans are left to interpret, so check it out above and let us know your take on Kanye West's latest visual.