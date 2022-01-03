Kanye West has begun working on a sequel to his 2021 album, Donda, according to Steven Victor, the COO at G.O.O.D. Music and SVP of A&R for Universal Music Group. Victor says the upcoming album is simply titled Donda 2 as of now.

“Ye has started working on his new masterpiece DONDA 2,” Victor exclusively told Complex on Monday.



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

While no further information on a release was provided, knowing West, fans are likely in store for a tumultuous rollout process. Donda was released on Aug. 29, 2021, after several months of deliberation and delays. Throughout the summer, Ye hosted numerous public listening events for the album, keeping fans on the edge of their seats while waiting for a final release. West and his crew also traded shots with Drake at the time as they both prepared new material. In the time since, however, both artists have reconciled and it's reasonable to imagine they may even collaborate on Donda 2.

West was recently spotted in the studio working with legendary rapper Scarface. The two have collaborated on numerous tracks throughout both of their illustrious careers including "This Can't Be Life" with Jay-Z, as well as "Guess Who's Back," "Heaven," and "In Cold Bold."

