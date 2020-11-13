Kanye West Remixes "Nah Nah Nah" With DaBaby & 2 Chainz

This hasn't been the most music-centric year in Kanye West's illustrious career. Despite announcing a release date for his new album Donda: With Child, the legendary recording artist still hasn't delivered the project, and the date he initially gave is far in the rearview window. Donda has likely been shelved indefinitely, much like a handful of other albums that Kanye has announced and forgotten about.

One of the only musical releases from the 2020 Presidential Candidate has been "Nah Nah Nah", which did not get a warm reception from the fans. Several days after releasing the song, Kanye teased an upcoming remix, featuring DaBaby and 2 Chainz. It took a minute but the record has finally arrived.

The "Nah Nah Nah" remix is available now on streaming platforms, starting off with a verse from DaBaby before heading into Kanye's hook, which Baby takes on with his own flavor. 2 Chainz hops on for a verse, explaining why he doesn't feel the need to speak for Kanye when people ask him if he's doing alright.

Already, fans aren't too pleased with this release, as all of the curse words have been censored, keeping in line with Ye's promise to no longer release "secular" music.

Listen to the long-awaited remix of "Nah Nah Nah" below and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics:

If one more person call me and ask me, "What's wrong with Ye?"

That's a grown man, I can't tell him what he can and can't say

Never been a yes man, so I don't feel like I have to explain

F y'all n*****, ex-drug dealer, ex-ball player, X Games