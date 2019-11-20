Kanye West is from Chicago, lives in Calabassas but soon enough, he'll be a Wyoming mans. The rapper has already purchased a large amount of land in order to build a ranch and one day, a community but it looks like some of his plans are coming to a stop. According to TMZ, the rapper was instructed to cease construction on his Wyoming property because he essentially began digging holes without a permit. Needless to say, the Park County Wyoming isn't too happy with him.



Brad Barket/Getty Images

Ye copped a ton of land in Wyoming but he recently filed documents in order to build a 70,684-square-foot amphitheater on his ranch. Construction crews have been on the site trying to clear the land in order for them to build. Ye already received a warning to cease construction after officials paid him a visit but he apparently ignored the request and continued to plot out the land.

The artist had proposed a meditation space that was supposed to be on the agenda at a meeting this past Tuesday. The Park County Planning and Zoning Commission was set to discuss the topic but shortly before the meeting, Kanye's team said that they were changing the intention of that particular land for residential use.

Kanye will now have to submit a brand new building permit application and is set to receive a letter from the County informing him to stop the construction.