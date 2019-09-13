Last month, Kanye West dropped an estimated $14 million on a 4,500 acre Wyoming ranch that had many people wondering if Ye and his famous family would be making the move to the lush grasslands. Kim Kardashian made a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to set the record straight while also sharing a hilarious story about her visit to the new estate.



Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

“We love Wyoming, it’s always been such an amazing place. My husband did just buy a ranch there, and his dream and his vision is to move there,” Kim said, before making it clear that she loves Los Angeles and she sees herself visiting Wyoming for holidays, summers and weekends.

The SKIMS shapewear founder then explained her first visit and how Kanye led her and just three of her four kids up to a secluded cabin that had no electricity or plumbing. "There's literally no service, no nothing. I'm peeing in a bottle because there's no bathroom," Kim explained of the experience. The next morning, the family woke up and made breakfast over a fire and then realized that at the bottom of their Wyoming hill was a hotel and functioning cabin.

"[Kanye] wanted a romantic little night for us up above, and I’m like, ‘That’s not my vision of romance, dude,'” she Kim added. Watch the full clip below.