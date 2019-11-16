He's always been one to make unprecedented moves, so this latest report isn't too surprising. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West have moved their family of six to a vast property in the 10,000-resident sleepy town of Cody, Wyoming, but according to the San Francisco Chronicle, the rapper may be shaking things up.



Brad Barket/Getty Images

While it seemed that Kanye and Kim decided to shift gears and settled for country life because of its tranquility, unlike the hustle and bustle of city life, the SF Chronicle reports that Ye has applied for a building permit. The outlet states that the rapper is asking Wyoming officials to approve his proposal for an amphitheater that measures a reported 70,000-square-feet.

This may be in connection to Kanye's recent announcement that his Adidas Yeezy headquarters will be relocating to Wyoming. The planning and zoning commission will discuss the proposition in this upcoming week and determine whether or not the plan should move forward. This will make for a big change for Cody residents as a company of that size moving to their town will most likely require employees to relocate to Wyoming. Everyone in Cody is about to be decked out in Yeezys.