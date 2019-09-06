Last year, there was a lot to be said about Kanye West's time spent in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The superstar recording artist and a group of his closest musical allies teamed up in the destination city to work on some of the most popular albums of 2018. Two of his own projects, ye and Kids See Ghosts with Kid Cudi, were perfected in Wyoming. On top of that, West also worked on Pusha-T's Daytona, Teyana Taylor's KTSE and Nas' Nasir while in the state. It would appear as though the living legend enjoyed himself so much that he decided to drop some big cash in the area, copping some ranch property for a large amount.

According to a report by TMZ, Kanye West is the new owner of Monster Lake Ranch outside of Cody, Wyoming. The property contains eight separate lodging units, a restaurant, meeting facilities, an event center, and two lakes. Apparently, the spot is well-known for its "monster trouts." Who knew Yeezy was interested in fishing?

The 4,500-acre property is reportedly playing home to Ye as he finishes up his new album. He was spotted earlier on an ATV in the area. TMZ notes that it's unclear how much money Ye paid for the ranch. However, it's made clear that he did not pay the entire $14 million asking price.

This sounds perfect for the next expansion of the Yeezy empire. With his brand booming, West has been looking for ways to continue growing as an entrepreneur and businessman. Perhaps this is his next step.