Kanye West has been a busy man over the past 12 months. Of course, back in August, he dropped DONDA which was one of his biggest musical undertakings in quite some time. From there, he immediately began working on DONDA 2 which hasn't received a proper release as of yet. In the middle of all of this, Kanye has been dealing with his public split from Kim Kardashian who is now dating Pete Davidson.

Ye has been through a whole lot and according to DONDA collaborator Vory, he is ready to take some time off for himself. During an interview with Complex, Vory came out and said that Ye didn't come to his Lost Souls listening party because the artist wants to take a year off from music and public life.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

“The person who made me realize my twisted thoughts weren’t so twisted was Ye, because we think alike. I was just talking to him today,” Vory said. “We’ve been talking through my best friend who’s also his assistant, because he hasn’t been wanting to talk to anybody. He’s taking a year off, and he was like, ‘Damn, you think Vory is going to be mad at me if I don’t go to his release party?’ And I was like, ‘Nah, you’re straight, bro.’ He’s battling his own shit. That’s my dog, I learned a lot from him.”

Kanye is supposed to take to the stage at Rolling Loud in Miami next month, although based on these comments, it will be interesting to see if he still honors that appearance.

