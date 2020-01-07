We may have lost any chance of getting the old Kanye back. With his newfound faith in God and wanting to create Christian music, the rapper has been touring across America with the Sunday Service choir. Although it has undoubtedly been a hit among his fans and many others, the rapper appears to be readying to take Sunday Service across the world, TMZ reports.



Kanye is planning on bringing the Sunday Service choir with him to various parts of the world in 2020 including Africa and Europe. In wake of his new album, sources close to the rapper have confirmed that he's no longer interested in taking the traditional tour route for his recent album releases. Instead, he wants to continue touring the gospel sounds with the choir.

New reports also claim that Kanye West is plotting on another new album along with Sunday Service -- the follow-up to Jesus Is Born which arrived on Christmas day. He's still doing the weekly events as he's done throughout the year and brought to Coachella and many other places. Additionally, he's also dead serious on teaming up with Joel Osteen for more events across America following their Yankee Stadium event in May.

As Kanye West embraces the next era in his career, one could only wonder if we'll ever hear Kanye back on a secular tip.