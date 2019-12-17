Kanye Westhasn't been on a typical tour since the release of Jesus Is King. Instead, he's taken Sunday Service and the choir city to city as they deliver live renditions of records from Ye's new album, old albums, and covers of some of the biggest records out now. He's covered Mariah Carey, Nirvana, and even Travis Scott.



With the rise of afrobeats in North America, one artist who has truly made a mark in the past year is Davido. The Nigerian singer's fresh off the release of A Good Time, his third studio album that included features from Chris Brown, Summer Walker, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, among many others. During the latest Sunday Service, Kanye West and the Sunday Service Choir blessed fans with a rendition of "If" off of Davido's latest album.

That wasn't the only record he covered from an afrobeats artist. Kanye West and the Sunday Service choir also blessed fans with a rendition of WizKid's verse on "Brown Skin Girl."

In other Sunday Service-related news, Kanye West and Joel Osteen appear to be getting ready to do more events together following their joint appearance at New York City's Yankee Stadium. Ye and Joel Osteen are getting ready to go to the artist's hometown, Chicago as well as other cities such as Detroit, Miami, and Los Angeles.