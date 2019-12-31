Kanye West and his Sunday Service Choir have notched another W in the music world. According to Billboard, West and the Sunday Service Choir's latest album Jesus Is Born is tracking as the No. 2 album on the Top Gospel Albums. The project moved 6,000 equivalent album units (3,000 in pure album sales) in the week ending December 26, according to Nielsen Music. The album was released on Christmas Day, one of the few projects from Kanye West in recent memory that was released on the originally planned date. Unlike its predecessor release, Jesus Is Born, Jesus Is King credits the Sunday Service Choir instead of Kanye West, which makes it their debut project.

Jesus Is King debuted at No. 1 on Top Gospel Albums, as well as Top Christian Albums, the all-genre Billboard 200, Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums, and Top Rap Albums on the charts back in the first week of November 9 with 264,000 units. It became the first album ever to lead all five of those rankings. It appears that West's Gospel career is moving along quite nicely, and fans are still wondering if he will ever make it back into the world of secular music. It has been one year since Kanye embarked on his Sunday Service tour.