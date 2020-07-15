There is a widespread scam happening across social media today as a group of hackers have gained access to some of the most popular accounts on Twitter, sending messages and encouraging people to send Bitcoin as part of a special offer.

The message reads something like this:

"I am giving back to my fans/community. All Bitcoin sent to the address below will be sent back and doubled. Only going on for the next 30 minutes."

Among the accounts that were compromised are Kanye West, Elon Musk, Apple, Bill Gates, Cash App, Jeff Bezos, Uber, President Barack Obama, and more.

Given the fact that this scam has targeted some of the highest-ranking individuals on Twitter, The Verge suggests that the hacking group found a severe loophole in the login process, possibly gaining access to a Twitter admin's account.

Several reports state that the hacker made over $60,000 from Kanye West alone.

It appears as though the hacker has been locked down as many of the posts have been deleted.

If you see anything like this on your feed, don't fall for it! You're just lining a clever hacker's pockets and will likely never see your Bitcoin again.

Be safe and be smart.

