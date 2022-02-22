It seems inevitable that Kanye Westwouldn't release a new album at midnight. The rapper is notorious for missing his own deadlines, only to release albums when fans least expect it. Donda was debuted over the course of three listening sessions, and just when fans thought it would drop, Ye continued to work on the project and drop it at the wee hours of a Sunday morning.



Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Since the top of 2022, Kanye West has stirred up a shit storm on social media, which many could only interpret as an album rollout in full effect. Last month, he announced Donda 2 would arrive on Feb. 22nd, 2022, yet many fans were largely disappointed that the album was nowhere to be found on streaming services. This shouldn't even be a surprise given that Kanye announced last week that Donda 2 wouldn't appear on streaming services like Apple and Spotify. Instead, it'll be solely available on a Yeezy Tech stem player and streaming service.

"Donda 2 will only be streaming on my own platform, the stem player. You can download new music from stemplayer.com. You can play 4 different elements of the track: vocals, drums, bass and music. It also has a MP3 player available," Ye wrote on IG before the weekend.

Needless to say, even those who shelled out $200+ for the stem player were sorely disappointed that they didn't receive any new music this morning. However, all hope isn't lost. Tonight, the rapper will be hosting the Donda 2 listening experience in Miami where he'll debut his new album, so perhaps, we'll see it surface shortly after that.

Check out a few responses below.