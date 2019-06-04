Kanye isn't denying that he sampled Ronald Oslin Bobb-Semple's work but he is denying that he did anything wrong. According to The Blast, Kanye West claims he didn't need permission to sample Bobb-Semple's work on Kids See Ghosts because it falls under fair use. Ye told the court that his actions were "innocent" and now, he wants the case tossed.

Earlier this year, Kanye West, Kid Cudi, Ty Dolla $ign, along with Def Jam and Universal Music, were sued by Ronald Oslin Bobb-Semple over the use of "The Spirit Of Marcus Garvey." Bobb-Semple accused the parties of not clearing the sample for the intro of "Freee (Ghost Town Pt. 2)" off of Kids See Ghosts. Bobb-Semple claimed Kanye and Cudi sample his work and "exploited the actual voice, words and performance of Bobb-Semple, without authorization."

Bobb-Semple argued that they never even asked for permission nor did he receive any sort of payment from the use of his work. The suit reads, “Bobb-Semple’s voice and authorship is heard in the introductory words of Freeee.”



Jason Kempin/Getty Images

"The Spirit Of Marcus Garvey (Garvey speaks to an all-Black audience)" is a presentation made by Bobb-Semple in tribute to the late Marcus Garvey. Bobb-Semple has reportedly been touring this presentation around the globe for decades. Semple said that while Kanye West, Cudi, and Ty Dolla $ign have made a significant profit off of the song, he hasn't seen a dime.