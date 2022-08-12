Kanye West has been taking a step back from the public eye as of late. While he is spotted in public from time to time, it is clear that he is not going out of his way to be seen. Instead, he is simply living his day-to-day life and going about his business.

One thing that Kanye has been particularly focused on is his new beachfront home in Malibu which is being constructed, as we speak. This home is costing Ye upwards of $60 million, and there is no doubt that he is excited to finally start living there. These days, Kanye has been making frequent trips to the new house, and on Friday, he brought a special guest with him.

Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company

According to TMZ, the photos below depict a mystery woman next to Kanye. It is unknown who this woman is, and as far as her face is concerned, she tried to cover up as much as possible with some large sunglasses. Ye was also attempting to hide his face throughout the visit, although it was pretty clear as to who was underneath the hoodie.

Perhaps we will learn more about this woman soon, but for now, her identity remains a mystery to the general public. Stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates pertaining to Kanye.