Kanye West is apparently taking a year off from music, but that doesn't mean we aren't going to see him in the public eye. For instance, Kanye is expected to perform at Rolling Loud in Miami this year. The festival is in just two weeks from now, and Kanye will be taking to the stage as the headliner on the first night.

In the meantime, Ye has plenty of other projects in the works. From his Yeezy clothing brand to Donda Sports, Kanye has a lot to keep him busy these days. Not to mention, he is also in the midst of overseeing the construction of his hew home which is being built in Malibu.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

As you can see in the clip down below, Kanye was actually spotted in Malibu recently. The legendary artist could be seen sitting on the side of the road, all by his lonesome. In typical Ye fashion, he has a massive puffy jacket on, and he was checking his phone with a solemn look on his face.

There was no footage of the actual home, but it was reported that Kanye was visiting to see how the home was coming along. Hopefully, everything is to his liking so far.

There is no telling what Kanye will do next as it pertains to music and fashion, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates.