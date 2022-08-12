Kanye West has been in the design game for a while now. On top of his legendary music, Kanye has become a pioneer when it comes to fashion, and he has even ventured into the world of home design. Of course, who could forget his plans for a community of dome-shaped homes in Wyoming, which never fully came to fruition.

With Kanye's vast experience, it is easy to see how the artist could have a lot to say about the design process, and how aspiring artists should go about getting inspired. In fact, Kanye took to Instagram on Friday with a rare message for his supporters and as you will see, it has everything to do with the art of design.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

"Look to the children. Look to the homeless as the biggest inspiration for all design," Kanye wrote. This is a very interesting design philosophy and we're sure not everyone is going to agree with it. In typical Ye fashion, he dropped the quote without actually expanding on it, so it's hard to tell exactly what he means, and how he applies it to his own work.





Either way, it is always nice to hear from Ye, especially when it has nothing to do with beef and the likes of Pete Davidson.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the hip-hop world.