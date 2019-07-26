If you ever wonder what Kanye West does on his off days, one of the many things seems to be calling up his favourite actors, flying out to their city and discussing movie ideas. The latter really happened to This Is The End actor Danny McBride who recently moved to South Carolina from Los Angeles. Danny paid a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live and explained the story of getting a cold call from Ye.

“One day I got a phone call out of nowhere and the voice sounded familiar but I wasn’t sure who it was,” Danny told Jimmy, as seen in the clip below. “I was like, ‘Hello?’ and he was like, ‘Hey, is Danny there?’ He was like, ‘This is Kanye West.’” Naturally, at first, Danny thought it was a joke but after realizing it wasn't, Kanye told him he was hopping on a jet to come down and see him.



Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Kanye and Danny chilled on a boat for a day and caught up while Kanye pitched an idea for a movie. “He had an idea for a project that I think was a pretty brilliant idea,” Danny explained. “He wanted to do a movie about the story of his life and he wanted me to play him."

Danny never revealed any more details on when this mystery project may come to light but the story's a good one - watch below.