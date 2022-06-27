Kanye West went off-script while presenting Diddy with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the BET Awards on Sunday, as seen in a video circulating on social media. "When you say 'energy,' you're saying Sean Combs," the teleprompter can be seen displaying while West is far off-topic.

In the clip, French Montana can be seen looking back and forth between West and the teleprompter, seeming to also notice that the legendary rapper was going off-script.



Paras Griffin / Getty Images

The surprise appearance featured Ye praising Diddy as his "favorite artist."

"How do we crown our kings? How do we appreciate our kings? To think how far we could just make it off of inspiration," Kanye said after taking the stage while wearing a full face mask. "This is my favorite artist. You see what I'm saying? Favorite artist. Everything. Not specifically production, the drip. You know back then it was so many rules to hip hop. He broke all of them. Broke down all the doors."

West also joked about both his and Diddy's "wife choices," referring to the fact both women were named Kim.

Sunday was West's first awards show appearance since the Grammy Awards canceled his performance due to "concerning online behavior."

Check out the video of West and the teleprompter below.