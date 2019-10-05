It appears Kanye West and Rick Fox are teaming up to help rebuild communities in the Bahamas following the disaster that was Hurricane Dorian. TMZ reports Kanye and Rick were spotted together Thursday at the Baha Mar Resort in Nassau, before speaking with government officials about ways to assist rebuilding efforts in communities impacted by the storm.

According to a statement from the Bahamas Information Services, West and Fox visited the National Emergency Management Agency on Thursday where they spoke with officials about developing a plan for them to assist the Bahamian reconstruction committee. "[Kanye West and Rick Fox] met with John Michael Clarke of the reconstruction committee and Godfrey Rolle, Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ representative at NEMA," the statement reads. It goes on to explain that West and Fox are interested in helping those displaced by the natural disaster.

Kanye & Rick aren’t the only ones who have been trying to make a difference on the island. Michael Jordan has already donated over $1 million to relief efforts, while Ludacris, Tyler Perry and Buddy Hield have also given back as well.

Check out some footage of Rick & Kanye in the Bahamas (below).