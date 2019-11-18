Kim and Kanye are one of our favorite power couples. Between Kanye's love for creativity and expression and Kim's fashion and legal endeavors, it comes as no surprise that they would be making the type of money moves reserved for power couples only. Well, as reported by Variety, Kim and Kanye just listed their minimalist 3.5 million dollar condo in Calabasas on the market. The celebrity couple hired Belgian architect Vincent Van Duysen to do the interior of the condo. Van Duysen is the same architect who designed the overhaul of their home in the Hidden Hills. So if you've got a cool 3.5 million to spend, you can have a 2,260 square foot home with 3 beds and 4 bathrooms that used to be owned by The Wests.



Rich Fury/Forum Photos via Getty Images

But wait... there's more! Kanye also just bought another ranch in Wyoming. TMZ reported that Ye just dropped a whopping 14.5 million dollars on a property called Bighorn Mountain Ranch. Kanye's new investment boasts mountains, wildlife, 2 heated helicopter pads, and several log cabins with walk-in saunas. Bighorn Mountain Ranch is an impressive 6,713 acres. Kanye recently acquired Monster Lake Ranch as well where it is reported that the Jesus Is King rapper is planning on building an amphitheater on the grounds.

If it was hard Keeping Up With The Kardashians, it's nearly impossible to keep up with The Wests.