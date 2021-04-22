By now, it's common knowledge just how rough COVID can be. While the virus comes and goes for many people, there are others out there who face some severe side effects that could very well kill you. Numerous athletes have shared their experience with the virus and as you can imagine, it has not been very fun. During an interview with ESPN, UFC fighter Kamaru Usman spoke about his own experience with COVID and how it was one of the most brutal experiences of his life.

He tested positive for the virus all the way back in 2020 and during that time, he was forced to go to the hospital as he was peeing blood and even lost 17 pounds. Usman says he felt like he was dying although eventually, the side effects subsided and he was able to come back strong.

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Now, Usman is gearing up to fight Jorge Masvidal on Saturday, where they will be taking part in a rematch. The first time these two fought, Masvidal had little time to prepare which led many to suggest that Usman had it easy. Regardless, Usman is the champion right now and he is going to be hard to take down, no matter what.

Let us know who you think is going to win the match, in the comments section below.

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

[Via]