Kamaru Usman came out victorious on Saturday night as he defeated Gilbert Burns for the Welterweight title at UFC 258. Usman is on a massive winning streak right now and is easily one of the most popular fighters in the sport. At this point, there are plenty of people who want to challenge him, and we're sure Dana White is hard at work, figuring out who he can give Usman next.

Following his win at UFC 258, Usman was asked by Joe Rogan about his potential next opponent, and as it stands, Usman wants to run it back against Jorge Masvidal. While Usman won that first fight, Masvidal has been saying that he simply didn't have enough time to prepare, and that he will have Usman's number the next time. As one can imagine, Usman isn't taking lightly to this and had some harsh words for Masvidal.

“We got this little street thug calling himself Jesus. He’s thinking he is Jesus. And you know Joe, we tried to make that fight several times. They tried to make that fight. But he kept backing out. The only reason this man took the (previous) fight is because it was on six days notice and he had a built-in excuse.” Usman said. “And he is still running his mouth talking about he broke my nose and stepping in on six days. Give him three weeks and he is going to do something. Guess what? It’s not done. I will give you a whole training camp. I guarantee you won’t sign on that dotted line because this time I’m going to finish your ass.”

Fans would certainly love to see a rematch between these two although, at this point, it could take a long time before we ever see it. UFC fighters tend to be hesitant to sign contracts these days, which means a rematch could be up to a full year away.

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images