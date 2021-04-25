Kamaru Usman
- SportsKamaru Usman Explains Being Starstruck On The Set Of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"Kamaru Usman will have a role in the new "Black Panther."By Alexander Cole
- SportsDrake Roasted By Leon Edwards After Losing $200K On Kamaru UsmanDrake's sports bets don't always work out in his favor.By Alexander Cole
- MMALeon Edwards Takes UFC Title From Kamaru Usman After Head-Kick KOLeon Edwards shocked MMA fans on Saturday night by knocking out Kamaru Usman with a head-kick to take the UFC welterweight title.By Cole Blake
- SportsKamaru Usman Reveals Canelo Alvarez Fight PotentialKamaru Usman wants to get in the ring.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJoe Rogan Warns Conor McGregor Against Fighting Kamaru UsmanJoe Rogan warned Conor McGregor against fighting Kamaru Usman.By Cole Blake
- SportsKamaru Usman Claims He'd Make $100 Million In Canelo Alvarez FightKamaru Usman is looking to get into boxing.By Alexander Cole
- SportsColby Covington Claims Victory In UFC 268 Fight Against Kamaru UsmanCovington is looking for a trilogy fight.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKamaru Usman Defeats Colby Covington At UFC 268Kamaru Usman defeated Colby Covington in their title fight at UFC 268.By Cole Blake
- SportsDana White Offers Bold Prediction About Kamaru UsmanDana White has high praise for Kamaru Usman.By Alexander Cole
- SportsCanelo Alvarez Expands On Why Won't Fight Kamaru UsmanCanelo Alvarez is focused on fighting real boxers.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKamaru Usman Opens Up About Potential RetirementKamaru Usman is being realistic about his future.By Alexander Cole
- SportsCanelo Alvarez Dismisses Kamaru UsmanUsman recently expressed interest in fighting Alvarez.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKamaru Usman Gives Surprising Praise To Colby CovingtonKamaru Usman doesn't like Colby Covington but he understands just how good of a fighter he is.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKamaru Usman & Colby Covington Rematch Confirmed: DetailsKamaru Usman and Colby Covington's rivalry has been special to watch.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJake Paul Claims Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier, & More As His SonsJake Paul is using Father's Day as a way to throw shots at his biggest foes.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKamaru Usman's Manager Pushes For Jake Paul FightAli Abdelaziz thinks Jake Paul Vs. Kamaru Usman could break PPV records.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJake Paul Accepts Kamaru Usman's Indirect ChallengeKamaru Usman has since responded on Twitter, telling Jake Paul to "stay on that side."By Azure Johnson
- SportsConor McGregor Claims Kamaru Usman Stole His MovesKamaru Usman didn't take Conor's allegations lightly.By Alexander Cole
- SportsConor McGregor Clowns Jake Paul With Snarky SubtweetConor McGregor isn't a fan of what Jake Paul is doing these days.By Alexander Cole
- SportsChad Johnson Devastated After Losing $50K On Usman Vs. MasvidalChad Johnson's immediate reaction was caught on camera.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJoe Rogan's Reactions At UFC 261 Almost Stole The ShowUFC 261 provided plenty of jaw-dropping moments.By Alexander Cole