Kamaru Usman is one of the best UFC fighters in the entire world. While he recently lost to Leon Edwards, Usman is still one of the most beloved fighters out there. He is a guy who speaks his mind and he is also wildly entertaining to watch whenever he gets in that Octagon. We imagine he will try to get his title back soon, and if he does, it will truly be an awesome accomplishment.

On top of all of this, Usman is in the midst of trying his hand at the world of acting. Usman is someone who is a huge fan of film, which eventually led him to a role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The sequel to the blockbuster Marvel film is finally here, and fans have been incredibly excited to watch it. Following the death of Chadwick Boseman, fans were curious to see how this movie would go, and for the most part, there have been solid reviews.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

As for Usman’s part in the film, he got to talk about it all with TMZ. During his interview, Usman revealed what inspired him to be in the film, while also divulging an embarrassing moment that happened to him on set. As you will see, this was one of the highlights of Usman’s entire life.

“To be honest, it’s something I kind of spoke into existence,” Usman said. “After seeing the first one, I was such a big fan. I was like, man why wouldn’t I be in the second one? They’re fighting, they’re Africans, they look the part, they’re physical, like, I should definitely be in it. […] My first day on set, I’m in a scene where I’m explaining — well I don’t wanna give away the movie, but I’m in front of the people in the movie, and a piece of me is like ‘Oh s**t! I’m on set!’ So, was a little bit nervous and I only had just a couple of lines! I was in awe of everybody to where I forgot to talk. So it’s like my turn, everyone is quiet. Oh s**t, I forgot to talk, because I’m just so into everyone else. I mean just watching the masters at work was incredible.

The movie is coming out on November 11th, and we’re sure it is going to be one of the biggest releases of the year.

