Kamaiyah Is Here With The Offical 'Windows" Visual With Tyga & Quavo

Stream Kamaiyah's new video for "Windows."

A few days back, Kamaiyah dropped of a summer banger dubbed "Windows" with the likes of Quavo and Tyga. Now just days later the Oakland, California rapper has come through with a creatively crafted music video that pays homage to some key aspects of black culture. The top of the video shows a Black Panther-esque scene followed by talented moves by dancers that include double dutch, freestyling and the 90s music video classic - fisheye filmed shots.

"Fun fact: most of my videos I direct and sit through the whole editing process to execute my visions appropriately if you want something done your way you have to do the work that comes with it and for the #Windows video me and my team did just that," Kamaiyah wrote on Instagram.

"Windows" is the first single off Kamaiyah's forthcoming album. Peep the new visual and let us know what you think in the comments.