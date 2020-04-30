Following 24 hours of enigmatic references and subliminal tweets, Kamaiyah is clearing the air on what went down with Kehlani. The two Bay Area artists were once close friends—Kamaiyah even said she was like a "sister"—but there was a falling out that resulted in the two no longer speaking to one another. Things surfaced yesterday (April 28) when a fan asked about Kehlani while Kamaiyah was on Instagram Live and the rapper stated that she doesn't associate with the singer.

Soon, Kehlani shared her side of the story. "I’m STILL not speaking negatively on someone i once cared about. that i have a matching tattoo with. that i respected and admired," the singer wrote. "Reached out countless amounts of times to be adults. to say 'you have been around my child.' still met with internet antics, false rumors that don’t make any sense, and THREATS TO MY LIFE. & me all of a sudden not being from the same city that i was from when we were cool.. we are ADULTS. i am still a fan. i still admire from a far. i’m still respectful. i’d never hurt this woman or get her hurt."

Kamaiyah returned to Instagram Live today to lay speculation to rest, as people have accused her of using Kehlani or trying to sabotage her days before she released her album It Was Good Until It Wasn't. According to Kamaiyah, the beef stems from Kehlani's song, "All Me." It sounds like they were working on a project together which included the song "All Me" featuring Keyshia Cole. All three women from the Bay joined together on the track, but Kamaiyah said somewhere down the line, Kehlani decided she no longer wanted to work on the project.

Since she was out, Kamaiyah thought it was only right to scratch all the music they'd worked on together. However, Kehlani wanted to move forward with "All Me," regardless. Then, Kehlani released the track but had taken Kamaiyah off of the finished product. Later, Kehlani reportedly had a falling out with Keyshia Cole and took the "Love" singer off of the song, as well, when she released the music video.

Kamaiyah did apologize for threatening Kehlani, admitting that she let her emotions get the best of her in the heat of the moment. Swipe through to hear her explanation in detail below.