There's something going on with the Ks, and we're not talking about the Kardashians. Bay Area artists tend to stick together like glue, but some have wondered if there's a bit of animosity between Kehlani and Kamaiyah. The songstress and emcee have been friendly in the past, but after Kamaiyah hopped on Instagram Live on Tuesday (April 28), fans took to social media with questions about a rift between the two artists.

While on Live, Kamaiyah was just laying back and speaking candidly with her fans. At one point, someone commented something about Kehlani and then Kamaiyah began speaking about not being friends with a certain person. She didn't name Kehlani directly, but people have assumed it her because of the placement of the comment and because Kamaiyah is signed to YG's record label, 4Hunnid.

"And I don't answer no questions," Kamaiyah said after a laugh. "I ain't answering no questions. That n*gga know what it is. It's been up for a while now. Y'all keep asking me questions. I don't f*ck with her, at all. At all. She know why. That's that." Prior to that, Kamaiyah seemed to bring up Keyshia Cole, another Bay Area native who was rumored to be beefing with Kehlani, as well. Check out the clips below for more insight.