Kamaiyah & Trina Wreak Havoc In "Set It Up" Visuals

Kamaiyah and Trina lead a band of badass ladies as they go viral for destroying L.A.

Preparing for the release of her next album, Got It Made, on February 21st, Kamaiyah came through with some wild visuals to accompany the project's new single, "Set It Up." On the track, she and featured artist Trina promised that they would "slash his tires" and "bust out all his windows," and these ladies are true to their word. In the visuals for the revenge-seeking anthem, one of Kamaiyah's friends watches a video of Kamaiyah, Trina, and their entourage wreak havoc on a multitude of cars around town, announcing that the video has somehow already accumulated "30,000 views in 2 minutes." She then calls Kamaiyah, asking if she can join in on the fun before a news report of "women destroying L.A." is followed up with the question solidifying these ladies' notoriety: "Are Kamaiyah and Trina responsible?"

For the remainder of the video, the band of bad b*tches make sure no man (or car) will ever cross them again. They take baseball bats and bricks to windows and set fire to entire vehicles on camera, as their live stream goes viral, gaining thousands of views by the millisecond. The song's leading ladies eventually get caught by some visibly nervous cops, before they fire shots at the officers in an epic finale. Think twice before you try to cheat on anyone from this squad.