Kamaiyah Rides With Trina On Wavy Banger "Set It Up"

It's been a minute but Kamaiyah has returned with no shortage of bounce. Wasting little time in establishing her 2020 presence, the Bay Area emcee has announced that her brand new album Got It Made is set to arrive on February 21st. As a taste, Kam has shared the project's new single "Set It Up," featuring Miami OG Trina in a supporting role. Taking to a wavy banger from Kenny Produced It and DJ Banks, Kamaiyah lays wastes to scrubs and vows to leave their credit scores in a shambolic state.

As she tells it, her web of loyal scammers runs deep; it might be your own girlfriend steadily plotting on your downfall. Ruthless in her demeanor, Kamiayah is content to launch nonconsensual shopping sprees on her ex-man's triflin' dime. Trina feels similarly in that regard, riding the beat with a confident bounce while firing off warnings to those with wandering eyes. In essence, this is a anti-player's anthem of sorts, a reminder that lapses of polyamory can lead to unexpected spikes in insurance premiums.

Quotable Lyrics

That lil bitch that you've been with

Is the one you that's setting you up and letting me know just what your pin is

And since it's yo card that I'm spending

I'ma run it up, n***, these cards ain't got no limit

Bought a bracelet tennis, VVSs in it

Since I got yo shit, I'ma keep running up those digits