Kali Plays Toxic Games On New Single "UonU" With Yung Bleu

Georgia-based rapper Kali is back and she's planning on having her biggest year to date in 2022. After successful campaigns for her singles "MMM MMM" and "Do A B*tch," the new it girl in rap returns with her latest release, "UonU" featuring Yung Bleu. The track is the first single to release from her upcoming EP, which is expected to drop next month.

More laidback than her previous efforts, Kali slows things down for "UonU" as she focuses on a toxic relationship in her lyrics. Yung Bleu delivers a vibey verse, drawing off Kali's themes and similarly describing his toxic ways. In the music video, Kali casually pulls off a robbery as she walks off with a bag filled with cash to her getaway vehicle, leaving the scene successfully. It turns out she had a plan all along too because, at the end of the video, Yung Bleu, her partner in crime, is left handcuffed to a bed as police officers barge into his room, catching him with Kali nowhere in sight.

Check out the new music video from Kali and Yung Bleu below and let us know what you think about it in the comments.





Quotable Lyrics:

You gone make me pull a UonU

You got a b*tch, I got a n***a, so I guess we playin' two-on-two

Swear you guilty of everything you say I do

What I do, it ain't yo' business, when they ask you belong to who

You gone make me pull a UonU