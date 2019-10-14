K-pop star, Sulli, formerly of the girl group f(x), was found dead on Monday at the age of 25.

Sulli's manager found her on the second floor of her home in Sujeong-gu, Seongnam, south of the capital city, Seoul. He went to check on her after he couldn't reach her, but he had spoken to her the previous night.

"So far, it seems she killed herself, but we will leave all possibilities open and investigate," a police official said. Police found a note at the scene, but have not analyzed or disclosed any of its contents yet.