R.I.P.
Sulli's manager found her on the second floor of her home in Sujeong-gu, Seongnam, south of the capital city, Seoul. He went to check on her after he couldn't reach her, but he had spoken to her the previous night.
"So far, it seems she killed herself, but we will leave all possibilities open and investigate," a police official said. Police found a note at the scene, but have not analyzed or disclosed any of its contents yet.
K-pop stars are referred to as idols and idol bullying is a common practice in the industry, leading to serious mental health struggles for the artists. Sulli has publicly spoken out before about the effects of negative comments online. K-pop megastar, Jonghyun, committed suicide in December 2017 and another girl group member, Goo Hara, was found unconscious after writing "Goodbye" on Instagram in May 2019.