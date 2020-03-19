K CAMP Makes Bold Statement With 6LACK, Ari Lennox, & Tink On "Black Men Don't Cheat"

Radio host Charlamagne Tha God has been arguing this point for years, hammering home why "Black Men Don't Cheat." He even released a song using that title, calling on Lil Duval for the record. It turns out that Atlanta rapper K CAMP is riding that same wave, coming through with his own drop advocating for his brethren and defending any black man that has ever been accused of cheating.

After experiencing viral success with his song "Lottery" and the ensuring Renegade Dance Challenge, K CAMP is back in action, releasing a brand new record called "Black Men Don't Cheat." Adopting the slogan from C Tha God, K CAMP does it justice by starting things off with a voice message from Ari Lennox before 6LACK and Tink complete verses of their own.

The Interscope artist is expected to release a new project in the coming months. "Black Men Don't Cheat" will likely be included on the full body of work. It is currently only out in select international markets.

Quotable Lyrics:

Know I value what I got so I can't fuck it up

She my purple, she made me put down the double cup

See my brown skin, black men don't cheat

Serenade her sing to a light black street