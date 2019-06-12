mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Duval & Charlamagne Tha God Want You To Know "Black Men Don't Cheat"

Alex Zidel
June 12, 2019 10:17
Lil Duval and Charlamagne Tha God have a simple message.


It's been Charlamagne Tha God's motto for years and now, he's made it into a song with Lil Duval. Somehow, Lil Duval has managed to find chart success with his latest songs, linking up with Snoop Dogg and Ball Greezy for the wavy "Smile" and now, he's ready to unleash his latest masterpiece "Black Men Don't Cheat."

The anthem is officially out and it's about exactly what you would expect. If a woman comes creeping up on either Duval or Charlamagne, they're turning her down with the swiftness. Unless she's one of their wives, of course. Duval is much like Charlamagne in the sense that he will remain faithful to one woman for the remainder of his life. He made a decision to spend his days with his wife so he will honour that until he's gone. As for Charlamagne, we know he's a loyal dude but we're surprised to actually hear him spit some bars on wax. The radio host hasn't appeared on a song in ages so for Duval to hook up a feature with him is a pretty big deal.

Listen to the song below and let us know what you think. Could this be the latest hit single for Lil Duval?

Quotable Lyrics:

We don't get around
We stay inbounds
The rules never change
In or out of town
You might be fit, beautiful and thick
But we Fetty Wap winkin'
We don't see shit!

