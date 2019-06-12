Lil Duval & Charlamagne Tha God Want You To Know "Black Men Don't Cheat"

It's been Charlamagne Tha God's motto for years and now, he's made it into a song with Lil Duval. Somehow, Lil Duval has managed to find chart success with his latest songs, linking up with Snoop Dogg and Ball Greezy for the wavy "Smile" and now, he's ready to unleash his latest masterpiece "Black Men Don't Cheat."

The anthem is officially out and it's about exactly what you would expect. If a woman comes creeping up on either Duval or Charlamagne, they're turning her down with the swiftness. Unless she's one of their wives, of course. Duval is much like Charlamagne in the sense that he will remain faithful to one woman for the remainder of his life. He made a decision to spend his days with his wife so he will honour that until he's gone. As for Charlamagne, we know he's a loyal dude but we're surprised to actually hear him spit some bars on wax. The radio host hasn't appeared on a song in ages so for Duval to hook up a feature with him is a pretty big deal.

Listen to the song below and let us know what you think. Could this be the latest hit single for Lil Duval?

Quotable Lyrics:

We don't get around

We stay inbounds

The rules never change

In or out of town

You might be fit, beautiful and thick

But we Fetty Wap winkin'

We don't see shit!