K Camp & Young Dolph Find A Heater In "Slow Down"

This weekend marked the arrival of K Camp's Wayy 2 Kritical full-length effort, with the southern emcee dropping off a 15-track outing which saved room on features, mostly allowing forK Camp do his own thing.

One of only three features arrives in the form of Memphis titan Young Dolph, who stops by on "Slow DOnw" midway through the effort as the two float over the bass-laden backdrop making for an addictive new offering and highlight of the Wayy 2 Kritical tracklist.

Wayy 2 Kritical serves as the official follow up to November's RARE Sound album, highlighting the labelmates and collaborators of K's RARE Sound/Interscope imprint.

Get into "Slow Down" down below and be sure to visit the project in full.

Quotable Lyrics

This for my town

This for my gang

You out of bounds

This be that sound

Bit, where you from?

You wasn't 'round