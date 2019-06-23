mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

K Camp & Young Dolph Find A Heater In "Slow Down"

Milca P.
June 23, 2019 02:31
123 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Slow Down
K Camp Feat. Young Dolph

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Get into the "Wayy 2 Kritical" highlight.


This weekend marked the arrival of K Camp's Wayy 2 Kritical full-length effort, with the southern emcee dropping off a 15-track outing which saved room on features, mostly allowing forK Camp do his own thing.

One of only three features arrives in the form of Memphis titan Young Dolph, who stops by on "Slow DOnw" midway through the effort as the two float over the bass-laden backdrop making for an addictive new offering and highlight of the Wayy 2 Kritical tracklist.

Wayy 2 Kritical serves as the official follow up to November's RARE Sound album, highlighting the labelmates and collaborators of K's RARE Sound/Interscope imprint.

Get into "Slow Down" down below and be sure to visit the project in full.

Quotable Lyrics

This for my town
This for my gang
You out of bounds
This be that sound
Bit, where you from?
You wasn't 'round

K Camp Young Dolph new music new song Songs slow down memphis atlanta new orkleans South wayy 2 kritical
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS K Camp & Young Dolph Find A Heater In "Slow Down"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject