We're just creeping out of February and already 2020 has been a wild year. In just over eight months, American citizens will be choosing the candidate that they want as their next President of the United States. Sitting president Donald Trump will be the incumbent while the Democratic Party has been filtering out potential candidates for months. Andrew Yang, Cory Booker, Beto O'Rourke, Kamala Harris and over one dozen others have bowed out of the competition, but Tom Steyer continues his campaign... and a strange campaign it's turning out to be.



Chip Somodevilla / Staff / Getty Images

On Friday (February 28), Steyer held a rally in South Carolina. All seemed well for the red, white, and blue event until things took a turn when Juvenile hit the stage for a performance of "Back That Azz Up." The Louisiana rapper's club hit went over well as the 62-year-old billionaire businessman began dancing with the rap star and his hype man. If Steyer's moves don't get you grooving, his wife's certainly will.

The audience was unsurprisingly perplexed and seemed to be a bit of stunned, but social media had quite a lot to say. Check out bits of the performance, along with a few reactions, below.