Jessica Biel has reportedly given birth to her second child with husband Justin Timberlake, after keeping her pregnancy under wraps thanks to the privacy offered by months-long quarantine. According to a report by the Daily Mail, the couple welcomed a baby boy earlier this week, and have since been spending some family time with their first-born, 5-year-old Silas, and Jessica's mom, Kimberly, at their home in Montana.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

If these reports are confirmed, it would indicate a rather stealthily hidden pregnancy on their part. The couple have not been photographed together since March, around the time that the country went into lockdown, which allowed them to enjoy some privacy during Jessica's pregnancy. As the Daily Mail points out, neither Justin nor Jessica have posted any photos of her from the waist down on social media since her birthday in March. In fact, most of the photos Justin's shared of the two of them over the past few months have been throwbacks for Mother's Day or Jessica's birthday, or just to reminisce on brighter times.

Jessica has also been digging through old photos of herself for social media content over the last few months, making it all the more likely that she had something to hide. Regardless, congrats to these two on the newest addition to their family!