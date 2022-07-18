Justin Jefferson says that Green Bay Packers star Davante Adams is the best wide receiver in the NFL. The Minnesota Vikings star made the candid admission during an interview with Complex, while stating that he will be the top pass catcher after next season.

"I'll say after this year I'll be the best receiver in the NFL," Jefferson told the outlet. "I definitely have to give it to Davante Adams as of now, him being so crazy and dynamic on the field. His route running is crazy, so I definitely have to give it to him right now, but I'm pretty sure after this year, it's going to be me."



Adam Bettcher / Getty Images

For Jefferson, he says it's all about consistency. He's proven himself capable after setting the former rookie record of 1,400 receiving yards in 2020, but it's about being at the top for multiple years in a row now.

"I think I have to do it three years in a row for everybody to believe so," he explained. "Some people don't think that after two years, you deserve to be at the top of the league. And then me, I feel like I'm going to surpass 1,600 yards, too. So I think that I'll become the best receiver after this year."

In 2021, Jefferson finished with 1,616 yards and 10 touchdowns at just 23 years old.

Jefferson added that he's "excited" to play in first-year head coach Kevin O'Connell's offense.

