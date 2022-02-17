DK Metcalf has become one of the most exciting wide receivers in the NFL over the past couple of years, and Seattle Seahawks fans are certainly happy to have him around. While paired with Russell Wilson, Metcalf has had some highlight-reel plays, and in the eyes of many, he is one of the league's most elite wide receivers, especially when you take his size and speed into consideration.

As a top-tier athlete in the league, Metcalf certainly has the experience to speak on who the best wide receivers are, and that is exactly what he did while speaking with Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report. As you will see, however, his picks are a bit controversial.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

At the number five spot, Metcalf put Cooper Kupp, who is fresh off of winning Super Bowl MVP. Most would put him at number one, so putting him fifth is a bit of a stretch. From there, Justin Jefferson was fourth, AJ Brown was third, Davante Adams was second, and shockingly, Julio Jones got the number one nod.

This doesn't make much sense given Jones' production last year, however, Metcalf claims he is biased as Jones has always been one of his biggest inspirations at the position.

