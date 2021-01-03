Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson set the record for the most receiving yards by a rookie during the Super-Bowl era. Following the team's 37-35 victory over the Detriot Lions, Jefferson finished the season with 1,400 receiving yards.

Hannah Foslien / Getty Images

Jefferson was the fifth wide receiver taken in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Vikings took the LSU standout with the 22nd pick in the first round.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer praised the talented rookie after the team's regular-season finale: "Jefferson's a good player. I love the way he competes. He catches everything. He continues to get better.''

During the game, Jefferson rocked a pair of custom cleats that paid homage to legendary Vikings pass-catcher Randy Moss. Jefferson surpassed Moss' Vikings rookie record of 1,313 in the same game. Moss set the team record back in 1998.

Jefferson finished Sunday's game with 133 receiving yards on 9 receptions.

"I just released the beast. I just went out there and just played my ball. Just was true to the process and just let my game play for itself," Jefferson said after the game.

Anquan Boldin was the previous NFL record-holder, after having recorded 1,377 receiving yards with the Arizona Cardinals during his rookie year in 2003.

The Vikings finished their season 7-9 and outside playoff contention.

