Justin Bieber Taps Pink Sweat$, Chandler Moore, & Pastor Judah Smith For "Where You Go I Follow"

Erika Marie
April 06, 2021 02:38
Where You Go I Follow
Justin Bieber Feat. Pink Sweat$, Chandler Moore & Judah Smith

The religious singer recently shared his "Freedom" EP.


On Easter Sunday, Justin Bieber surprised fans by releasing his six-track EP, Freedom. The ultra-religious singer has often spoken openly about his Christian faith, and fans have seen him make appearances with his celebrity pastor friends Carl Lentz, Chad Veach, and Judah Smith. The latter shows up on Freedom, including a feature on "Where You Go I Follow" alongside Bieber, Chandler Moore, and Pink Sweat$.

The inspiring, Jesus-centered song is all about one's dedication to Christ as Pastor Judah Smith holds down the outro as he preaches about why the divine figure is unlike any other being. Freedom's release closely follows both the original and deluxe versions of Bieber's hit pop album Justice that continues to make waves on the charts. "Where You Go I Follow will certainly be sung in churches far and wide, so stream the track and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Sometimes this world is feeling crazy
At times my mind is feeling hazy
But, Lord, you always come and save me
God Almighty, my safety
You're my end, you're my new beginning
You're my home, the One I confide in

Justin Bieber Pink Sweat$ Chandler Moore Judah Smith
