Justin Bieber Drops Surprise EP "Freedom" For Easter Sunday

Karlton Jahmal
April 04, 2021 19:07
Freedom
Justin Bieber

Some Easter spirit.


Talk about work ethic. Justin Bieber surprised fans on Easter Sunday with a new EP entitled Freedom. The six-track EP comes right on the heels of his sixth studio album Justice, which debuted just last month. A bonus edition to that project, with six new songs, dropped just two weeks ago. This man is grinding.

Freedom features appearances from Brandon Love, Chandler Moore, Pink Sweats, Judah Smith, Tori Kelly, and Lauren Walters. As expected from an Easter project, the album is strongly Christian. We're honestly surprised Kanye West isn't on Freedom, but maybe he'll get on the follow up project that. Stream the new EP and let us know what you think below. 

