We've known for some time now that Justin Bieber is a man of the lord and he's a proud member of Hillsong, the Beverly Hills-based church he frequents on the regular. "I wouldn’t consider myself religious," Justin explained in his last Vogue feature. "That confuses a lot of people because they're like, 'Well, you go to church.' I believe in the story of Jesus — that's the simplicity of what I believe. But I don't believe in all the religious elitism and pretentiousness like people are better than you because they come to church, like you have to go to church and dress a certain way."



Getty Images/Dave Hogan

During Justin's recent visit to his location of prayer, the "Yummy" singer was feeling high off the higher power since he jumped on stage for an impromptu performance of gospel songs as his wife, Hailey Beiber, watched from the front row.

After days of trying everything in his power to get his latest single "Yummy" to become the number one song on Billboard, the singer lost out to Roddy Ricch whose single "The Box" became the smash hit. "Thanks everyone. So thankful," said the singer, re-posting a report of the chart positions. " @RoddyRicch You had to go and make a banger smh! Haha ur the man!! Love the song!! congrats on your first #1!! Everyone go stream #thebox," he wrote on Twitter.

Maybe next time, Justin.